Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.65. 1,649,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,602. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.54.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

