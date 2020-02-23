Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.44. 2,222,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

