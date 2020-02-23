Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,926 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.25. 1,403,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

