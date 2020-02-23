Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,889 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,690,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

