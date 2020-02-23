Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,534 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 265,652 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,088,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

ROK stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.37. 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,067.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

