Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,652 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

LVS stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,269. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

