Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,660 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,875,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 533,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.