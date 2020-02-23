Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 753 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.42. 725,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

