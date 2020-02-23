Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,104 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

XLNX stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,555. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.