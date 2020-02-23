Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $57.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,095.97. 4,609,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,826.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

