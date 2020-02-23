Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,199 shares of company stock valued at $26,821,446. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 1,538,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

