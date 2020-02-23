Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. 1,722,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

