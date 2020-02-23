Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $920.14. 302,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $826.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $594.15 and a 52 week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,674,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

