Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,911. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.03. 463,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.31 and its 200-day moving average is $315.03. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $271.58 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

