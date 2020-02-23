RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9,629.12 or 0.97569047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $364,533.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

