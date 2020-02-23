Rubies (RBIES) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $57,683.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008918 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.