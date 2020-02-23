Ruff (RUFF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.02 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

