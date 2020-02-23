Rupaya Market Cap Hits $29,730.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Rupaya has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $29,730.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,658.99 or 1.99017702 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025444 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,490,432 coins and its circulating supply is 61,431,431 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

