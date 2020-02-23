Rupee (RUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $191,831.00 and $100.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,838,700 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

