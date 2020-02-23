Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $186,393.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Rupee has a market capitalization of $186,393.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Rupee has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,831,200 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

