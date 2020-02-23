Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 26,013 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Prothena worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 423,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of PRTA opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.47. Prothena Co. PLC has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

