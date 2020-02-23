Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 53.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 73.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2,714.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BancFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.