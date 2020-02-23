Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Rambus worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Rambus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $490,742 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

