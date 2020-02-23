Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.24 million, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

