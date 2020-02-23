Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Pfenex worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pfenex by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Pfenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pfenex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pfenex by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Pfenex stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $31,140.00.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

