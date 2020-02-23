Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 231.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $155,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCFC opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

