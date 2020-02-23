Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,547 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.27 on Friday. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.