Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,166 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 197.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bandwidth worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 387.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

BAND stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

