Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,441 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 44.4% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

