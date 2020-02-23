Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,651 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 296.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 600 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $140.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.72. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.57 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $483.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

