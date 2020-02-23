Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 418.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of National Beverage worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Beverage by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.