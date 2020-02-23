Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Quotient Technology worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

