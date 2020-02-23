Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Encore Wire worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 139.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIRE. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti dropped their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

