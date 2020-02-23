Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,684 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Oxford Industries worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $67.50 on Friday. Oxford Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

