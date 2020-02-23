Safe Haven Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $5,200.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.12 or 0.02725099 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

