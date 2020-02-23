Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $111,426.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007278 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

