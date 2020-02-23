SafeCapital Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00031035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1.12 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00345833 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.