SafeCoin Trading Down 7.1% This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $534,498.00 and $11.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.01087788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048215 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00218085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066132 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004664 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

