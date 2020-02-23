SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $561,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $69.53 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

