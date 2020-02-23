SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Hits $119,667.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $119,667.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, ABCC, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.56 or 0.02946151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00230273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00143822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Binance, AirSwap, IDEX, ABCC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx, Bittrex, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

