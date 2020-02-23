SaluS (SLS) Price Tops $7.51

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $7.51 or 0.00075459 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $7.60 million and $23,466.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00049053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00065588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,948.88 or 0.99966741 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000425 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

