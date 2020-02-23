SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.63. 379,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

