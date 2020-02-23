SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after acquiring an additional 238,495 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4,876.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 211,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,416 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.65. 1,649,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,602. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $309.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.57. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.54.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

