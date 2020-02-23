Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.89. 743,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,571. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.19 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

