Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 259,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

