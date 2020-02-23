Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.60 ($72.79).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR G24 opened at €63.50 ($73.84) on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a twelve month high of €65.65 ($76.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 46.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.80.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

