SCRIV NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $10,088.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

