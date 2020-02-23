Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

Shares of STX opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

