Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 342.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,347 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 48,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,368 shares of company stock valued at $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

