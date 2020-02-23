Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $135.81. 9,771,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.